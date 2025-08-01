Forging Ahead - Episode 1: Orders Are Sacred

People's Daily Online) 20:01, August 01, 2025

"Forging Ahead: Orders are Sacred," is the first episode of a series spotlighting the stories and spirit of People's Liberation Army (PLA) members as they carry out the missions entrusted to them by the Party and the people.

This episode showcases the absolute commitment of the PLA as they execute missions with unshakable resolve. From submarines patrolling silently in abyssal waters to paratroopers leaping fearlessly from roaring aircrafts - every movement demonstrates the PLA's sacred principle: when orders are given, they must be fulfilled.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)