Forging Ahead - Episode 3: Victory Through Joint Operations

People's Daily Online) 14:50, August 03, 2025

"Forging Ahead: Victory Through Joint Operations" is the third episode of a series spotlighting the stories and spirit of People's Liberation Army (PLA) members as they carry out the missions entrusted to them by the Party and the people.

This episode demonstrates the PLA combat synergy across all domains. From coordinated naval-air strikes to cyber-electronic warfare integration, this chapter reveals how China's military forges overwhelming advantages through seamless operational integration.

