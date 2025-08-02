Forging Ahead - Episode 2: Tempering the Blade

People's Daily Online) 20:01, August 02, 2025

"Forging Ahead: Tempering the Blade" is the second episode of a series spotlighting the stories and spirit of People's Liberation Army (PLA) members as they carry out the missions entrusted to them by the Party and the people.

This episode highlights the PLA resolutely safeguarding national sovereignty, revealing how China's defenders home their skills like forged steel, combining cutting-edge technology with unyielding determination to protect the motherland.

