China to hold press conference on military parade preparations

Xinhua) 13:49, August 18, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office will host a press conference at 10 a.m. on Wednesday to outline preparations for the upcoming military parade.

Two senior military officials will present details on the parade arrangements and address questions from the press.

