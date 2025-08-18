Home>>
China to hold press conference on military parade preparations
(Xinhua) 13:49, August 18, 2025
BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office will host a press conference at 10 a.m. on Wednesday to outline preparations for the upcoming military parade.
Two senior military officials will present details on the parade arrangements and address questions from the press.
