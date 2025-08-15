Languages

Archive

Home>>

Never Forget

(China Military Online) 13:33, August 15, 2025

Eighty years ago, on August 15th, 1945, Japan officially announced its unconditional surrender, signifying the end of World War II and the victory of people worldwide against Fascism. We must never forget the suffering of war.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories