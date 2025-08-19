J-10 fighter jets in training
(China Military Online) 09:44, August 19, 2025
A two-seat J-10S fighter jet attached to Chinese PLA Air Force flies towards the designated airspace during an air-combat training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Wen and Lan Shanhu)
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
