Soldiers practice with man-portable surface-to-air missile system

China Military Online) 10:00, August 26, 2025

Soldiers assigned to an air defense detachment of a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army practice with the man-portable surface-to-air missile system during a tactic training exercise in mid-July, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by You Yingdun)

