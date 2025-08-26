Home>>
Soldiers practice with man-portable surface-to-air missile system
(China Military Online) 10:00, August 26, 2025
Soldiers assigned to an air defense detachment of a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army practice with the man-portable surface-to-air missile system during a tactic training exercise in mid-July, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by You Yingdun)
