Languages

Archive

Home>>

J-10 fighters take to sky

(China Military Online) 13:58, August 25, 2025

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxies on the runway before takeoff for a flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)


【1】【2】【3】

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories