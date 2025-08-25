Home>>
J-10 fighters take to sky
(China Military Online) 13:58, August 25, 2025
A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxies on the runway before takeoff for a flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)
