Home>>
PLA guard of honor to participate in Vietnam's National Day celebration
(Xinhua) 16:41, August 28, 2025
BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Vietnam's Ministry of National Defense, the Guard of Honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will participate in events marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day in Vietnam, a Chinese military spokesperson said Thursday.
Scheduled from late August to early September, the mission aims to further expand China-Vietnam military and cultural exchanges and deepen the traditional friendship between the two countries and their militaries, said Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Amphibious dock landing ships sail in formation
- Amphibious armored vehicles board onto landing ship
- Soldiers practice with man-portable surface-to-air missile system
- J-10 fighters take to sky
- Helicopters engage in search and rescue training
- V-Day parade a show of ability and will to defend peace, justice
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.