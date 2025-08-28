PLA guard of honor to participate in Vietnam's National Day celebration

Xinhua) 16:41, August 28, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Vietnam's Ministry of National Defense, the Guard of Honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will participate in events marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day in Vietnam, a Chinese military spokesperson said Thursday.

Scheduled from late August to early September, the mission aims to further expand China-Vietnam military and cultural exchanges and deepen the traditional friendship between the two countries and their militaries, said Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense.

