PLA guards of honor formation marches through Tian'anmen Square

Xinhua) 12:18, September 03, 2025

Honor guards stand in formation during a grand gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- The People's Liberation Army (PLA) Guards of Honor formation marched through Tian'anmen Square in Wednesday's V-Day military parade, escorting flags of the Party, the nation and the PLA.

Honor guards stand in formation during a grand gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Honor guards stand in formation during a grand gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025.

The guard of honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) passes through Tian'anmen Square during a grand gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025.

The guard of honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) passes through Tian'anmen Square during a grand gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) Guards of Honor formation attends a parade during a grand gathering to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) Guards of Honor formation attends a parade during a grand gathering to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) Guards of Honor formation attends a parade during a grand gathering to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025.

Honor guards stand in formation during a grand gathering to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025.

Honor guards stand in formation during a grand gathering to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025.

Honor guards stand in formation during a grand gathering to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025.

Honor guards stand in formation during a grand gathering to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025.

