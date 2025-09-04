PLA conducts routine patrols in South China Sea

Xinhua) September 04, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command conducted routine patrols in the South China Sea on Wednesday, a spokesperson said.

Tian Junli, the command's spokesperson, said the Philippines had colluded with countries outside of the region to organize so-called "joint patrols," which had undermined peace and stability in the region.

Tian stressed that the troops of the Southern Theater Command remain on high alert to safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights.

"Any attempt to stir up trouble in the South China Sea and create tensions is doomed to fail," said the spokesperson.

