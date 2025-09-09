Soldiers conduct chemical detection and reconnaissance training

China Military Online) 09:21, September 09, 2025

A soldier assigned to a chemical defense unit under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command conducts chemical surveillance with a stand-off chemical detector during a chemical detection and reconnaissance training exercise on August 28, 2025.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yuliang)

