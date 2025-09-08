A glimpse of spectacular Danxia wonders at Angsai Canyon in NW China's Qinghai

People's Daily Online) 13:11, September 08, 2025

Photo shows a view of the stunning Danxia landforms at Angsai Canyon in Zaduo county, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Ning)

Angsai Canyon, nestled in Zaduo county, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, is endowed with rich natural landscapes including Danxia landforms, lush forests, grasslands, and flowing rivers.

The canyon, part of the Sanjiangyuan National Park, features Cretaceous Danxia landforms and is known as home to the most complete Danxia landscapes on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, with both Carboniferous and Permian limestone peak forest landscapes.

It boasts unique geological wonders shaped by plateau incision and river erosion, including breathtaking valleys and stone pillars.

Beyond its striking landforms, Angsai Canyon also has rich biodiversity, serving as a haven for wildlife such as snow leopards and leopards.

