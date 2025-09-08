Home>>
A glimpse of spectacular Danxia wonders at Angsai Canyon in NW China's Qinghai
(People's Daily Online) 13:11, September 08, 2025
|Photo shows a view of the stunning Danxia landforms at Angsai Canyon in Zaduo county, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Ning)
Angsai Canyon, nestled in Zaduo county, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, is endowed with rich natural landscapes including Danxia landforms, lush forests, grasslands, and flowing rivers.
The canyon, part of the Sanjiangyuan National Park, features Cretaceous Danxia landforms and is known as home to the most complete Danxia landscapes on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, with both Carboniferous and Permian limestone peak forest landscapes.
It boasts unique geological wonders shaped by plateau incision and river erosion, including breathtaking valleys and stone pillars.
Beyond its striking landforms, Angsai Canyon also has rich biodiversity, serving as a haven for wildlife such as snow leopards and leopards.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Science in disguise: Robotic antelope roams with the herd in Hoh Xil
- Singing competition, horse race events held in NW China's Qinghai
- Colors of Qinghai
- Exploring the lunar-like landscape of NW China
- Scenery of grassland in Zeku County, China's Qinghai
- Turning watts into wealth: China's Qinghai pioneers green electricity, computing power development
- Feeling the pulse of rural revitalization in NW China's plateau villages
- Artificial nests on Qinghai-Xizang Plateau safeguard biodiversity
- Smart traffic lights safeguard Tibetan antelope migration
- Scenery of Kanbula National Geopark in China's Qinghai
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.