Singing competition, horse race events held in NW China's Qinghai
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 15, 2025 shows a scene during a Guozhuang dance party in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. A singing competition of Tibetan love songs "Layi" is held in conjunction with a horse race here from Aug. 15 to 21. Evening parties featuring Tibetan square dance Guozhuang are also hosted in duration of the two events. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)
Riders are pictured in a horse race in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, on Aug. 17, 2025. A singing competition of Tibetan love songs "Layi" is held in conjunction with a horse race here from Aug. 15 to 21. Evening parties featuring Tibetan square dance Guozhuang are also hosted in duration of the two events. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)
People watch a horse race in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, on Aug. 17, 2025. A singing competition of Tibetan love songs "Layi" is held in conjunction with a horse race here from Aug. 15 to 21. Evening parties featuring Tibetan square dance Guozhuang are also hosted in duration of the two events. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)
Riders are pictured in a horse race in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, on Aug. 17, 2025. A singing competition of Tibetan love songs "Layi" is held in conjunction with a horse race here from Aug. 15 to 21. Evening parties featuring Tibetan square dance Guozhuang are also hosted in duration of the two events. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)
Participants are pictured during a singing competition of Tibetan love songs "Layi" in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, on Aug. 17, 2025. A singing competition of Tibetan love songs "Layi" is held in conjunction with a horse race here from Aug. 15 to 21. Evening parties featuring Tibetan square dance Guozhuang are also hosted in duration of the two events. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)
A rider is pictured in a yak race in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, on Aug. 19, 2025. A singing competition of Tibetan love songs "Layi" is held in conjunction with a horse race here from Aug. 15 to 21. Evening parties featuring Tibetan square dance Guozhuang are also hosted in duration of the two events. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)
Photos
Related Stories
- Colors of Qinghai
- Exploring the lunar-like landscape of NW China
- Scenery of grassland in Zeku County, China's Qinghai
- Turning watts into wealth: China's Qinghai pioneers green electricity, computing power development
- Feeling the pulse of rural revitalization in NW China's plateau villages
- Artificial nests on Qinghai-Xizang Plateau safeguard biodiversity
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.