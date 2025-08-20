Singing competition, horse race events held in NW China's Qinghai

Xinhua) 15:42, August 20, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 15, 2025 shows a scene during a Guozhuang dance party in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. A singing competition of Tibetan love songs "Layi" is held in conjunction with a horse race here from Aug. 15 to 21. Evening parties featuring Tibetan square dance Guozhuang are also hosted in duration of the two events. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

Riders are pictured in a horse race in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, on Aug. 17, 2025.

People watch a horse race in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, on Aug. 17, 2025.

Riders are pictured in a horse race in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, on Aug. 17, 2025.

Participants are pictured during a singing competition of Tibetan love songs "Layi" in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, on Aug. 17, 2025.

A rider is pictured in a yak race in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, on Aug. 19, 2025.

