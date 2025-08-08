Home>>
Exploring the lunar-like landscape of NW China
(People's Daily App) 15:49, August 08, 2025
Known for its lunar-like landscape, Heidushan in Northwest China's Qinghai Province features wind-sculpted black Yadan landforms, which create a breathtaking, otherworldly scene.
Photos
