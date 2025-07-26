Scenery of Kanbula National Geopark in China's Qinghai
An aerial drone photo taken on July 24, 2025 shows a view of the Kanbula National Geopark in Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Nestled on the northeastern edge of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, the Kanbula National Geopark spans roughly 3,149 square kilometers with striking fiery-red Danxia landforms, towering jagged peaks, hidden caves and emerald lakes. Beyond its visual splendor, the park's true value lies beneath the surface, serving as a premier location for geoscientific research and public science education. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)
