Scenery of Kanbula National Geopark in China's Qinghai

Xinhua) 11:02, July 26, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 24, 2025 shows a view of the Kanbula National Geopark in Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Nestled on the northeastern edge of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, the Kanbula National Geopark spans roughly 3,149 square kilometers with striking fiery-red Danxia landforms, towering jagged peaks, hidden caves and emerald lakes. Beyond its visual splendor, the park's true value lies beneath the surface, serving as a premier location for geoscientific research and public science education. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

