Weaving heritage: The timeless art of Tibetan carpets
(People's Daily App) 15:50, July 22, 2025
Tibetan carpets, originating from the highlands of western China, are a time-honored craft. Handwoven from the finest highland sheep's wool and dyed with natural minerals and plants, these carpets embody centuries of tradition and exquisite craftsmanship. At Shengyuan Carpet's factory in Northwest China's Qinghai Province, skilled artisans create carpets that resemble woolen paintings. Using handheld tools, they follow design templates to punch threads through the back of each rug. Stitch by stitch, vivid patterns begin to emerge.
(Compiled by Zheng Yuqi; Video produced by Yan Qiaoxiu and Cao Jiwei)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Pic story of beekeeper and his flower-chasing journey in Qinghai
- Qinghai pioneers green growth with ecology-first strategy
- World's highest cycling race showcases China's eco-civilization
- Salt lake industry thrives in NW China's Qinghai
- Wheels up in Qinghai: Altitude training at Duoba Base
- Emergency response to flooding activated for NW China's Qinghai
- NW China's Qinghai turns cold weather into hot economic growth
- China releases new grassland vegetation map of "roof of the world"
- In pics: Magnificent Emerald Lake in NW China's Qinghai
- 'Mars-like' red cliff region in NW China's Qinghai attracts tourists
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.