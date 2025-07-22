Weaving heritage: The timeless art of Tibetan carpets

(People's Daily App) 15:50, July 22, 2025

Tibetan carpets, originating from the highlands of western China, are a time-honored craft. Handwoven from the finest highland sheep's wool and dyed with natural minerals and plants, these carpets embody centuries of tradition and exquisite craftsmanship. At Shengyuan Carpet's factory in Northwest China's Qinghai Province, skilled artisans create carpets that resemble woolen paintings. Using handheld tools, they follow design templates to punch threads through the back of each rug. Stitch by stitch, vivid patterns begin to emerge.

(Compiled by Zheng Yuqi; Video produced by Yan Qiaoxiu and Cao Jiwei)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)