Wheels up in Qinghai: Altitude training at Duoba Base
(People's Daily App) 16:30, July 07, 2025
The Qinghai Duoba National Highland Sports Training Base isn't just China's highest-altitude training ground: It's the largest of its kind in Asia. A national hub for highland sports, it's built for endurance. This training ground is welcoming cyclists for the Tour of Magnificent Qinghai International Road Cycling Race 2025. Let's join People's Daily Reporter Zhu Yurou and get a feel for the Duoba Base.
(Produced by Zhu Yurou, Zou Yun, Cao Jiwei and intern Fan Jialin, Wang Yue, Zhao Liyuan, Bao Zhijie,Lan Shiyu)
