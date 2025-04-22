In pics: Aiken Spring in Mangya, China's Qinghai

Xinhua) 08:50, April 22, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on April 19, 2025 shows the Aiken Spring in Mangya, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province. Located in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aiken Spring is dubbed the "Eye of the Earth." This rare geological wonder forms a unique pupil shape from above, with spring water and surrounding deep red sediments resembling an eye embedded in the land. (Xinhua/Wang Bo)

