In pics: Cultural relic Jiana mani stone mound in Yushu, China's Qinghai

Xinhua) 11:04, April 08, 2025

People pray as they circle the Jiana mani stone mound in Yushu City, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 6, 2025. The Jiana mani stone mound is a cultural relic under national protection. The mound is composed of billions of mani stones and used by local people when they hold prayers' wheels and mutter the six-syllable prayer to observe their daily ritual. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

