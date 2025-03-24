Scenery of Tuotuo River in source region of Yangtze River in China's Qinghai
An aerial drone photo taken on March 21, 2025 shows the Tuotuo River in the source region of the Yangtze River in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 21, 2025 shows the Tuotuo River in the source region of the Yangtze River in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 22, 2025 shows the Qumar River in the source region of the Yangtze River in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 21, 2025 shows the Tuotuo River in the source region of the Yangtze River in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jinjin)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 20, 2025 shows the Qumar River in the source region of the Yangtze River in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)
