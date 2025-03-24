Scenery of Tuotuo River in source region of Yangtze River in China's Qinghai

Xinhua) 08:54, March 24, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on March 21, 2025 shows the Tuotuo River in the source region of the Yangtze River in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 22, 2025 shows the Qumar River in the source region of the Yangtze River in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 21, 2025 shows the Tuotuo River in the source region of the Yangtze River in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jinjin)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 20, 2025 shows the Qumar River in the source region of the Yangtze River in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

