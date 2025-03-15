New lichen genus discovered on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

Xinhua) 12:51, March 15, 2025

KUNMING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- A research team has discovered a new lichen genus on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, which is known as the "roof of the world." The genus has been named Pseudosolorina.

The team's findings were published in a recent edition of the Journal of Fungi, according to the Kunming Institute of Botany, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Wang Xinyu, the corresponding author of the paper and an associate researcher at the Kunming institute, said that lichens are symbiotic organisms composed of algae and fungi, and are capable of surviving in extreme environments.

According to Wang, the Pseudosolorina genus has eight species, comprising three newly documented species and five new combinations. The genus predominantly inhabits the eastern Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, specifically the provinces of Sichuan, Yunnan and Qinghai.

These species grow on moss or soil in humid river valleys or forest-edge ecosystems at elevations exceeding 3,000 meters, he said.

Wang noted that these species are characterized by a discrete, disc-shaped apothecium and exhibit unique morphological features that facilitate reliable field identification even in natural habitats.

"Previously, species displaying these traits were classified under the Solorina genus. However, our research reveals two morphologically distinct clades within Solorina, which are differentiated based on their lower surface pigmentation, meaning one should be designated as a new genus," he said.

The discovery of the Pseudosolorina genus enriches alpine lichen diversity on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)