Investigation unveils fungal diversity in China's Qinghai

XINING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- A three-year comprehensive investigation of macro fungal diversity in northwest China's Qinghai Province has yielded fruitful results, providing scientific basis for ecological conservation and sustainable utilization of resources on plateau region.

This comprehensive and systematic investigation of macro fungal diversity, recently completed in Qinghai, found a total of 807 species of macro fungi, among which, the top three species in terms of family groups were Tricholomataceae with 75 species, 42 species of Agaricaceae, and Polyporaceae contributing 35 species.

Qinghai is a global biodiversity hot spot. It has complex terrain spanning large altitude fluctuations and featuring diverse habitats -- as well as unique weather conditions combining low temperatures with strong ultraviolet rays, which together result in specialized fungal communities. However, there was a prolonged lack of systematic fungal diversity investigation and research in this region.

The investigation is the first comprehensive and systematic investigation of macro fungal resources in Qinghai, filling knowledge gaps in many parts of the province, according to Zhang Yu, director of the wildlife conservation department of the provincial forestry and grassland bureau.

Starting in 2022, the Qinghai provincial forestry and grassland bureau and more than 20 scientists from multiple research institutions of the country carried out this joint investigation across the province.

Over the past three years, this joint scientific team conducted around 300 days of field investigations. In this process, scientists obtained 5,653 macro fungal specimens, 25,632 photos of their habitats, and 3,852 sheets of gene segment sequences.

Currently, details of 10 new species of macro fungi found in this investigation have been published. Moreover, there are a batch of new species in need of further description, as well as species newly recorded in China.

Through the evaluation of macro fungi resources in Qinghai, the investigation has identified 109 edible fungi, 77 medicinal fungi and 76 virulent bacteria, while also selecting macro fungi that have economic value or potential. This has laid a solid foundation for further development and utilization of macro fungi resources, according to Zhang.

The outcomes achieved by this investigation will support further research concerning macro fungal species diversity in Qinghai Province and on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, the Qinghai provincial forestry and grassland bureau said.

Next, the bureau will extend investigation and research endeavors regarding macro fungal resources by collaborating with scientific institutions -- targeting the development of a diversified food supply system for the country, the bureau revealed.

