Wild animals thrive in Hoh Xil, NW China's Qinghai

People's Daily Online) 10:02, April 02, 2025

Photo shows Tibetan antelopes at Hoh Xil National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/He Yong)

As winter's grip loosens in March, Hoh Xil National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Qinghai Province reveals its harsh yet vibrant landscape. Situated at an average altitude above 4,500 meters, this vast and uninhabited region provides a challenging habitat for resilient wildlife.

Despite being considered inhospitable to humans, Hoh Xil is surprisingly rich in life. For instance, wild yaks, Tibetan antelopes and Tibetan wild donkeys are thriving around Zonag Lake, which is situated at the heart of the reserve.

Conservation efforts spanning nearly three decades have led to a significant increase in the Tibetan antelope population, from fewer than 20,000 to over 70,000. The frequent sightings of wild yaks and Tibetan gazelles underscore the region's flourishing biodiversity.

Tibetan wild donkeys are seen in the snow at Hoh Xil National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/He Yong)

Tibetan antelopes are spotted at Hoh Xil National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

A wild yak is seen at Hoh Xil National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

A wild yak runs at Hoh Xil National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

Tibetan antelopes are seen at Hoh Xil National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

Tibetan antelope forage at Hoh Xil National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

A wolf is seen on a stretch of the No. 109 national highway at Hoh Xil National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

A wolf is spotted near the No. 109 national highway at Hoh Xil National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)