City view of Yushu City, China's Qinghai

Xinhua) 09:05, April 18, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on April 6, 2025 shows a view of Yushu City of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. From a bird's eye view, the densely built houses of Yushu City nestle in mountain valleys, while the Batang River meanders through the city like a jade belt. The cityscape of Yushu presents a distinct sense compared to the traditionally perceived cold and arid highland cities. It resembles a city of water with the rich waterways of the Yangtze River source enveloping the main urban area in lush wetlands. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

A drone photo taken on April 8, 2025 shows observers watching birds at the management station of Qinghai Longbao National Nature Reserve, located within Yushu City of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 10, 2025 shows a theater in Yushu City of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 10, 2025 shows a commercial area in Yushu City of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 10, 2025 shows the Gesar square in Yushu City of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 10, 2025 shows a residential area with the Batang River flowing alongside in Yushu City of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 6, 2025 shows a view of Yushu City of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

A drone photo taken on April 8, 2025 shows observers watching birds at Qinghai Longbao National Nature Reserve, located within Yushu City of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

This photo taken on April 8, 2025 shows bar-headed geese in Qinghai Longbao National Nature Reserve, located within Yushu City of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial photo taken on April 8, 2025 shows a view in Qinghai Longbao National Nature Reserve, located within Yushu City of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

