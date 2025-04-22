Aerial view of Jade Lake in NW China

Xinhua) 08:30, April 22, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on April 19, 2025 shows the Jade Lake in Mangya, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province. Because of the difference in its depth and the concentration of minerals in the water, the Jade Lake takes on a number of hues, making it a popular scenic spot. (Xinhua/Du Xiaowei)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 19, 2025 shows the Jade Lake in Mangya, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province. Because of the difference in its depth and the concentration of minerals in the water, the Jade Lake takes on a number of hues, making it a popular scenic spot. (Xinhua/Du Xiaowei)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 19, 2025 shows the Jade Lake in Mangya, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province. Because of the difference in its depth and the concentration of minerals in the water, the Jade Lake takes on a number of hues, making it a popular scenic spot. (Xinhua/Wang Bo)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 19, 2025 shows the Jade Lake in Mangya, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province. Because of the difference in its depth and the concentration of minerals in the water, the Jade Lake takes on a number of hues, making it a popular scenic spot. (Xinhua/Wang Bo)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 19, 2025 shows the Jade Lake in Mangya, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province. Because of the difference in its depth and the concentration of minerals in the water, the Jade Lake takes on a number of hues, making it a popular scenic spot. (Xinhua/Du Xiaowei)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 19, 2025 shows the Jade Lake in Mangya, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province. Because of the difference in its depth and the concentration of minerals in the water, the Jade Lake takes on a number of hues, making it a popular scenic spot. (Xinhua/Wang Bo)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 19, 2025 shows the Jade Lake in Mangya, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province. Because of the difference in its depth and the concentration of minerals in the water, the Jade Lake takes on a number of hues, making it a popular scenic spot. (Xinhua/Du Xiaowei)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 19, 2025 shows the Jade Lake in Mangya, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province. Because of the difference in its depth and the concentration of minerals in the water, the Jade Lake takes on a number of hues, making it a popular scenic spot. (Xinhua/Du Xiaowei)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 19, 2025 shows the Jade Lake in Mangya, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province. Because of the difference in its depth and the concentration of minerals in the water, the Jade Lake takes on a number of hues, making it a popular scenic spot. (Xinhua/Du Xiaowei)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 19, 2025 shows the Jade Lake in Mangya, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province. Because of the difference in its depth and the concentration of minerals in the water, the Jade Lake takes on a number of hues, making it a popular scenic spot. (Xinhua/Du Xiaowei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)