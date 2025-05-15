Remains of Lenghu petroleum industry site in Qinghai

Aerial view of the Cold Lake (or Lenglu) petroleum industry site, the former site of an oil production base, in Mangya City, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, May 14, 2025. (China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

Constructed in 1958, the Lenghu oil field on the Tibetan Plateau was used to be famous for its petroleum. It was included in the second batch of China's Industrial Heritage Protection List on April 12, 2019. Now it becomes a town with scientific research, sci-fi culture, and tourism.

