'Mars-like' red cliff region in NW China's Qinghai attracts tourists

People's Daily Online) 10:44, May 29, 2025

Photo shows the Mars-like red cliff region in Da Qaidam, also known as Dachaidan district, in the Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Kuang Yu)

The red cliff region in Da Qaidam, also known as Dachaidan district, in the Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province, is known for its Mars-like landforms. It has been described as "the most Mars-like place in China."

In recent years, the red cliff region has developed into a comprehensive 4A-level tourist destination. The area features hotels where tourists can view the night sky, a space experience center with various functional modules, and supporting infrastructure.

