Pic story of beekeeper and his flower-chasing journey in Qinghai

Xinhua) 11:13, July 20, 2025

Wu Fengming and his family pose for a photo in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

Wu Fengming, 44, has been engaged in beekeeping for more than twenty years. His family travel with their beehives looking for blooming flowers in different areas. Every summer, Wu and his wife Liao Chunrong settle their beehives in Menyuan. During the summer vacation, his son Wu Hao will also join them and help with beekeeping.

In recent years, Menyuan has been actively promoting the integration of agriculture and tourism.

This aerial drone photo taken on July 16, 2025 shows Wu Fengming and Liao Chunrong working in a flower field in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

Wu Fengming harvests pollen before a rain in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

Wu Fengming checks on the beehive in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

Liao Chunrong and Wu Hao filter fresh honey in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

Tourists taste honey at Wu Fengming's honey stand in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

Wu Hao sieves the pollen in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

Wu Fengming rests in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

This aerial drone photo taken on July 18, 2025 shows a view in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

