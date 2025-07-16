Qinghai pioneers green growth with ecology-first strategy

XINING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Standing at the heart of a 609-sq-km photovoltaic park located in the Talatan Gobi Desert in Gonghe County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, China Arab TV correspondent Ayoub Bechrouri enthusiastically began recording his report with his smartphone.

Behind him stretches a captivating "blue sea" -- an endless expanse of photovoltaic panels covering the landscape. Beneath these gleaming solar arrays, verdant grasslands thrive where flocks of sheep graze contentedly, showcasing the perfect harmony between renewable energy and sustainable agriculture.

"This is a good example of green energy development," Bechrouri said. "I hope to see China-Arab collaboration bring Chinese technologies to Arab countries."

Hailing from Morocco, Bechrouri was part of a delegation of around 30 international journalists from countries including the United States, Germany, Japan and Spain on a three-day tour of Qinghai organized by China's State Council Information Office. The media delegation experienced firsthand how this northwestern province is pioneering China's ecological civilization drive through concrete green development projects.

ECO-FRIENDLY ENERGY

"In a sunny country like Spain, people have been paying attention to the ecological impact of the construction of large photovoltaic power stations," said Alvaro Alfaro Ruiz-Alberdi, a journalist at the Spanish news agency Agencia EFE. "I find it interesting to examine how Qinghai maintains the balance between this energy development and environmental protection."

The Spanish correspondent found the answer at this very photovoltaic park, one of the highest-capacity solar power facilities globally, in Gonghe.

The park's innovative eco-industrial model -- power generation atop solar panels, grass cultivation between panels, and sheep grazing beneath them -- has restored vegetation coverage to 80 percent in an area that was once a dust-blown stretch of the Gobi Desert, according to Wang Anwei, director of the energy bureau of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, which administers Gonghe.

This agrivoltaic model has also boosted income for livestock farming, generating over 10,000 yuan (about 1,398 U.S. dollars) per mu (about 0.07 hectares), and has helped lift 173 neighboring villages out of poverty.

"Now my flock has grown to about 800 sheep, and my income from grazing alone has doubled compared to before," said Zhao Guofu, a herder who began grazing his sheep here six years ago.

By the end of 2024, the total investment in clean energy in the Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture reached 16.18 billion yuan, with annual clean energy power generation amounting to 46.32 billion kWh. Notably, photovoltaic power generation was about 17.9 billion kWh, representing a year-on-year increase of 16.21 percent.

IMPROVED BIODIVERSITY PROTECTION

In the summer, Qinghai Lake, located in the northeastern part of the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, shimmers with azure waves, teeming with visitors. Brown-headed gulls wheel above the water surface, while vast schools of the lake's unique species, naked carp, which is classified as vulnerable on the China Species Red List, glide beneath.

"The naked carp constitutes over 90 percent of the lake's total fish population and serves as the primary prey for birds such as brown-headed gulls. This species plays a vital role in maintaining the ecosystem and biodiversity of the Qinghai Lake basin," said Wang Shuning, with the protection and utilization administration of the Qinghai Lake scenic area.

Due to overfishing and environmental deterioration, the population of naked carp sharply declined in the 1960s and 1970s. In order to protect the species and restore the Qinghai Lake environment, Qinghai banned naked carp fishing at the lake in 2001, following a series of temporary prohibitions from the 1980s onward.

Between 2002 and 2023, the biomass of naked carp increased nearly 46-fold. Additionally, as the only habitat of Przewalski's gazelles, an endangered antelope species, the Qinghai Lake basin has seen the total number of the species recover from fewer than 300 at the beginning of conservation efforts to approximately 3,400 currently. This remarkable growth reflects the concerted conservation efforts by both the Chinese government and local communities.

The province has adopted a holistic approach to the protection and systematic governance of the symbiotic ecosystem of "water-grass-fish-birds-animals" in the Qinghai Lake basin. It has established monitoring platforms for ecological sensing and hydrological early warning, and has gradually set up over 300 ecological monitoring sites.

Two years ago, local resident Dorje Tsomo became an ecological ranger at the Qinghai Lake scenic area. On duty, she always carries a camera to document environmental changes around the lake and a field manual compiling 98 species of waterbirds, which serves as her constant reference for learning their distinctive features, distributions and conservation statuses.

"We also use a WeChat mini-program to document patrol routes, while nearby villagers promptly report injured birds. Together, we protect Qinghai Lake, the home we all share," she said.

According to Chen Dehui, deputy director of the protection and utilization administration of the Qinghai Lake scenic area, growing numbers of herders are voluntarily taking on new roles -- as photographers capturing the lake's natural beauty and as interpreters in ecological education programs -- diversifying their income sources while sharing in the rewards of conservation.

"Qinghai Lake's ecological conservation is truly impressive," said Furuta Natsuya, a journalist with Japan's Hokkaido Shimbun who visited Qinghai for the first time. "Here, I witnessed a genuine model of human-nature coexistence and felt the profound connection between people and the natural world."

ECOLOGY-ENRICHED PROSPERITY

In April this year, Kanbula, located in Jainca County of Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Qinghai, was officially designated as a UNESCO Global Geopark. The park spans roughly 3,149 square kilometers with striking fiery-red Danxia landforms, towering jagged peaks, hidden caves and emerald lakes.

"This world-class geological landmark not only enhances geo-conservation efforts, but also accelerates local infrastructure development, drawing global visitors to fuel cultural tourism revenues in the area," said Hou Guangliang, a professor at Qinghai Normal University's school of geographical sciences.

In recent years, Dekyi Village, which is near the geopark, has become a living example of turning "ecological assets into economic gains."

"Thanks to government-sponsored training programs, our family now runs a homestay and agritourism business," local villager Jorgyi said. "Last year, we earned over 70,000 yuan, and this year looks even more promising."

The village receives over 200,000 annual visitors, generating more than 1 million yuan in collective and individual dividends.

"Like many regions in Hokkaido facing population decline, I'm particularly interested in rural revitalization. I hope to gain firsthand insights into how Chinese grassroots communities have experienced poverty alleviation and the tangible outcomes of government initiatives," said Furuta.

Both China and Japan are actively exploring sustainable development pathways, Furuta noted, adding that the Qinghai visit gave him profound insight into how both countries' successful practices in community governance, ecotourism and cultural integration merit mutual learning.

