Scenery of grassland in Zeku County, China's Qinghai

Xinhua) 08:58, August 01, 2025

Sheep graze on a grassland in Zeku County, Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Yan)

A herdsman looks after his flock on a grassland in Zeku County, Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Geng Huihuang)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 30, 2025 shows the scenery on a grassland in Zeku County, Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Wang Yan)

A herdsman looks after his flock on a grassland in Zeku County, Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Yan)

