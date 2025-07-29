Artificial nests on Qinghai-Xizang Plateau safeguard biodiversity

The Sanjiangyuan area, located in northwest China's Qinghai Province, is one of the world's most biodiverse high-altitude regions, serving as home to numerous bird species. These birds, preferring elevated nesting locations, find the soaring transmission towers - standing dozens of meters tall - to be perfect habitats. In the past, birds commonly built nests on transmission towers using materials such as iron wires and thin ropes, frequently resulting in electrocution and power outages.

To address this, the State Grid Qinghai Electric Power Company installed artificial nests in safe locations on power transmission towers, guiding birds to nest away from hazardous electrical equipment. This initiative, known as "The Birds' Nests for Lives," has effectively prevented bird electrocution and power disruptions. The initiative is currently being promoted in other regions across China as well.

To date, the State Grid Qinghai Electric Power Company has installed over 5,000 artificial nests, successfully attracting birds to build more than 2,600 nests. "The Birds' Nests for Lives" initiative has become a model for biodiversity conservation in the Sanjiangyuan area, painting a heartwarming picture of harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

