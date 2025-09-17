Int'l camp for midshipmen to be held in east China's Qingdao

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- An international camp for midshipmen from countries such as China, Singapore, Nigeria, Italy and Venezuela will be held from Sept. 19 to 26 in the eastern Chinese coastal city of Qingdao.

More than 100 midshipmen will participate in the Future International Midshipmen Leadership Camp at the People's Liberation Army Naval Submarine Academy in Qingdao, said Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, on Tuesday.

The camp aims to enhance the leadership capabilities of participants through competitive games, joint training exercises, cultural exchanges and other activities, Jiang said.

