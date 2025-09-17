J-16 fighter jet taxis on runway

China Military Online) 16:44, September 17, 2025

Two J-16 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade under the Chinese PLA Air Force taxi on the runway during a flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Yijie)

A J-16 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the Chinese PLA Air Force accelerates on the runway before takeoff during a flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Yijie)

A J-16 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the Chinese PLA Air Force taxis on the runway during a flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Yijie)

