J-16 fighter jet taxis on runway
(China Military Online) 16:44, September 17, 2025
Two J-16 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade under the Chinese PLA Air Force taxi on the runway during a flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Yijie)
A J-16 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the Chinese PLA Air Force accelerates on the runway before takeoff during a flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Yijie)
A J-16 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the Chinese PLA Air Force taxis on the runway during a flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Yijie)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
