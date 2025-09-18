Senior military official calls for greater contributions to world peace, universal security

Xinhua) 08:45, September 18, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese military official Zhang Youxia on Wednesday called for efforts to make new, greater contributions to ensuring lasting world peace and universal security.

Zhang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), made the remarks at a welcome banquet for the 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, which is attended by representatives of over 100 countries, regions and international organizations.

Zhang expressed hope that all participants would make good use of the forum as a platform to strengthen the bonds of friendship, undertake equal dialogue and consultation, hold discussions on major security issues and defend common interests.

The recent military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War once again declared to the world that the strength of the Chinese military represents a growing force for global peace, he said.

The Chinese military is willing to continue working with all parties to deepen and expand military exchanges and cooperation across various fields and at multiple levels, address new threats and challenges by promoting greater unity and cooperation, and inject more stability into a turbulent world, he noted.

