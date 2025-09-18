China's defense minister pledges greater efforts to safeguard world peace at Beijing Xiangshan Forum

Xinhua) 14:22, September 18, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun on Thursday pledged greater efforts to safeguard world peace at the 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

He said that the Chinese military is willing to work with all parties to uphold security with concrete actions, enhance military mutual trust, step up multilateral coordination, and promote high-quality and efficient cooperation while improving related mechanisms, so as to make greater contributions to safeguarding world peace and building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Noting that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, Dong emphasized the need to uphold a correct view on World War II, safeguard historical justice, and foster the widest possible consensus.

The Chinese military stands ready to work with all parties to defend sovereign equality, uphold the post-war international order, bolster multilateralism, protect common interests, and jointly advance reforms to improve the global governance system, he said.

Under the theme "Upholding International Order and Promoting Peaceful Development," the forum pools together more than 1,800 official representatives, scholars and observers from over 100 countries, regions and international organizations. It runs from Sept. 17 to 19.

