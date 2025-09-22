Exclusive Chinese fighter jet cockpit thrills

(People's Daily App) 15:50, September 22, 2025

Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping experience! As the 2025 Changchun Air Show is underway in Changchun, Northeast China's Jilin Province, Bayi Aerobatic Team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force takes you inside the cockpit for an extraordinary aerial spectacle. Prepare for heart-racing maneuvers and gravity-defying twists -- dizziness is guaranteed!

(Video edited by Lu Dong)

