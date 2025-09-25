Languages

Soldiers conduct barrier-breaching training

(China Military Online) 10:21, September 25, 2025

A soldier assigned to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command operates a bulldozer to repair roads during a barrier-breaching training exercise on September 17, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Weiheng)


