Special operations soldiers shine in Changchun Air Show

China Military Online) 10:13, September 28, 2025

A special operations soldier assigned to the airborne troops under the Chinese PLA Air Force fires at the target in a counter-terrorism operating demonstration during the 2025 aviation open-day activities of the Chinese PLA Air Force and Changchun Air Show in Changchun City, northeast China's Jilin Province. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Gongyu)

