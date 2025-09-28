Home>>
Special operations soldiers shine in Changchun Air Show
(China Military Online) 10:13, September 28, 2025
A special operations soldier assigned to the airborne troops under the Chinese PLA Air Force fires at the target in a counter-terrorism operating demonstration during the 2025 aviation open-day activities of the Chinese PLA Air Force and Changchun Air Show in Changchun City, northeast China's Jilin Province. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Gongyu)
