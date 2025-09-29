Soldiers hoist and load HQ-16 missiles
Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 76th Group Army rush to their positions during a round-the-clock live-fire shooting training exercise in unfamiliar areas on September 17, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Tao)
Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 76th Group Army hoist and load HQ-16 medium-range air defense missiles onto the missile launching vehicle during a round-the-clock live-fire shooting training exercise in unfamiliar areas on September 17, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Tao)
Vehicles attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 76th Group Army maneuver to the designated area during a round-the-clock live-fire shooting training exercise in unfamiliar areas on September 17, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Tao)
Photos
