Soldiers hoist and load HQ-16 missiles

China Military Online) 11:12, September 29, 2025

Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 76th Group Army rush to their positions during a round-the-clock live-fire shooting training exercise in unfamiliar areas on September 17, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Tao)

Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 76th Group Army hoist and load HQ-16 medium-range air defense missiles onto the missile launching vehicle during a round-the-clock live-fire shooting training exercise in unfamiliar areas on September 17, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Tao)

Vehicles attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 76th Group Army maneuver to the designated area during a round-the-clock live-fire shooting training exercise in unfamiliar areas on September 17, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Tao)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)