Chinese Navy hospital ship completes medical service to Fiji, heads for Tonga

Xinhua) 08:32, October 09, 2025

SUVA, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Navy hospital ship "Silk Road Ark," which is on "Mission Harmony-2025," successfully completed a seven-day friendly visit and humanitarian medical service to Fiji and set off for Tonga on Wednesday.

During its stay in Fiji, the hospital ship provided medical treatment for 3,330 person-times, performed 426 surgeries of various types, and carried out 2,531 auxiliary examinations and tests.

Fiji's Minister for Defense and Veterans Affairs Pio Tikoduadua said that the "Silk Road Ark" has delivered tangible benefits to the Fijian community, representing a welcome symbol of care, service, and goodwill.

Before the hospital ship set sail, it conducted a joint maritime search and rescue drill with the Fiji Navy in the waters near Fiji, focusing on subjects such as maritime transfer and maritime treatment.

After the drill, the "Silk Road Ark" left for Tonga.

This is the third time that a Chinese naval hospital ship carried out the "Mission Harmony" in Fiji. It is also the first time that the Chinese and Fiji navies have conducted a joint search and rescue drill.

