PLA Navy ships depart HKSAR after open ship events

Xinhua) 15:42, October 03, 2025

HONG KONG, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy ships Qi Jiguang and Yimengshan wrapped up their three-day open ship events on Friday morning and departed the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) for Cambodia, Thailand and Singapore.

A farewell ceremony by the PLA Hong Kong Garrison took place around 10 a.m. at the pier of the Stonecutters Island Naval Base, where the commanding officer of the fleet thanked the HKSAR government and the public for their warm support. Crew members lined the deck to wave goodbye to those onshore.

As the two vessels left the pier, enthusiastic residents gathered along Victoria Harbor to bid farewell, waving to the crew as they sailed away.

During their stay, a range of naval-themed activities were held, including flash mob performances, naval signal displays, and knot-tying experiences, attracting over 20,000 participants from Hong Kong and Macao.

Many attendees expressed that the regular presence of national warships in HKSAR provides a sense of security, and celebrating the nation's birthday alongside naval officers will be a cherished memory.

This visit marks the first time that the Qi Jiguang and the Yimengshan have engaged in open ship activities in Hong Kong. It is also the second time this year that a Chinese naval fleet has hosted open events in HKSAR, following a visit in July by the naval fleet led by aircraft carrier Shandong.

