PLA Navy ships Qi Jiguang, Yimengshan enter Hong Kong waters

Xinhua) 13:23, September 30, 2025

HONG KONG, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy ships Qi Jiguang and Yimengshan entered the waters of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Tuesday morning.

Escorted by vessels from the PLA Hong Kong Garrison and the HKSAR government, Qi Jiguang and Yimengshan sailed towards the PLA Hong Kong Garrison's naval base in Stonecutters Island. The two vessels will be open for public visits at the Stonecutters Island Navel Base.

