Home>>
PLA Navy ships Qi Jiguang, Yimengshan enter Hong Kong waters
(Xinhua) 13:23, September 30, 2025
HONG KONG, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy ships Qi Jiguang and Yimengshan entered the waters of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Tuesday morning.
Escorted by vessels from the PLA Hong Kong Garrison and the HKSAR government, Qi Jiguang and Yimengshan sailed towards the PLA Hong Kong Garrison's naval base in Stonecutters Island. The two vessels will be open for public visits at the Stonecutters Island Navel Base.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.