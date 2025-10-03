Chinese military intensifies combat readiness patrols over Huangyan Dao

Xinhua) October 03, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military has stepped up combat readiness patrols in the surrounding areas of and airspace over the territorial waters of Huangyan Dao since September, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command said that naval and air forces have been deployed to reinforce patrols and vigilance, further strengthen control and management of relevant areas, and effectively counter unlawful infringements and provocations.

The move aims to firmly safeguard China's sovereignty and security while maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea, it added.

