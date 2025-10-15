Frigates sail in formation

China Military Online) 09:58, October 15, 2025

Guided-missile frigates Bayannaoer (Hull 551) and Tongliao (Hull 554) attached to a naval flotilla under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command cut through the waves during a maritime combat training exercise in late September, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cai Shengqiu)

