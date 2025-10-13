Home>>
MBTs maneuver towards designated battlefield
(China Military Online) 10:23, October 13, 2025
Main battle tanks (MBTs) attached to a combined-arms brigade under the Chinese PLA 71st Group Army kick up plumes of dust during a maneuver training exercise in late September, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lin Weihong)
