Languages

Archive

Home>>

MBTs maneuver towards designated battlefield

(China Military Online) 10:23, October 13, 2025

Main battle tanks (MBTs) attached to a combined-arms brigade under the Chinese PLA 71st Group Army kick up plumes of dust during a maneuver training exercise in late September, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lin Weihong)


【1】【2】【3】

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)

Photos

Related Stories