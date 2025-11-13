Home>>
Naval vessels in astern replenishment-at-sea training
(China Military Online) 14:00, November 13, 2025
The guided-missile frigate Dali (Hull 553) attached to a flotilla with the navy underthe Chinese PLA Southern Theater Commandsails at sea during a replenishment-at-sea training exercise in late October, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Chuanjun)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
