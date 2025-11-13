Naval vessels in astern replenishment-at-sea training

China Military Online) 14:00, November 13, 2025

The guided-missile frigate Dali (Hull 553) attached to a flotilla with the navy underthe Chinese PLA Southern Theater Commandsails at sea during a replenishment-at-sea training exercise in late October, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Chuanjun)

