Naval vessels in comprehensive supply training

China Military Online) 09:55, November 20, 2025

The guided-missile frigate Dali (Hull 553) attached to a Chinese PLA naval base conducts alongside replenishment-at-sea with the comprehensive supply ship Weishanhu (Hull 887) during a comprehensive supply training exercise on November 2, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cai Shengqiu)

