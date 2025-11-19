HJ-9 anti-tank missile system fires in training

China Military Online) 09:04, November 19, 2025

A wheeled HJ-9 anti-tank missile system attached to a unit under the Chinese PLA Army fires at the target during a live-fire shooting training exercise in late October, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Duan Jie)

