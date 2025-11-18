Home>>
Naval fighter jets in flight training exercise
(China Military Online) 10:04, November 18, 2025
A J-11BS fighter jet attached to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Naval Aviation University releases flares during a combat training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ping Haonan)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese PLA Navy's first Type 076 amphibious assault ship 'Sichuan' conducts first sea trial
- Ground-to-air missile systems fire in training
- Naval vessels in astern replenishment-at-sea training
- Chinese Navy's increasing strength to enhance protection of national sovereignty: spokesperson
- PLA Air Force marks 76th anniversary with more advanced, intelligent equipment
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.